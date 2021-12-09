WWE Rumors: Latest on Candice LeRae's Contract amid Johnny Gargano Speculation

Photo credit: WWE.com

Following what was potentially the final appearance by her husband Johnny Gargano on NXT, Candice LeRae's WWE contract is reportedly set to expire next year.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Michael Perry of Ringside News), LeRae's contract will expire in spring 2022. If she leaves at that time, it will mark the end of a five-year run with WWE.

LeRae is pregnant and due to give birth in February, as mentioned by Gargano in his farewell promo on Tuesday's episode of NXT.

WWE would typically have the right to freeze LeRae's contract because of inactivity, as has been the case in the past with wrestlers who are injured, but the idea of doing so "hasn't been broached" within the company, per Fightful.

It was previously reported that Gargano signed a short-term contract extension that brought his deal through Dec. 10, meaning he could be a free agent as of Saturday.

At the NXT WarGames pay-per-view on Sunday, Gargano teamed with Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne and L.A. Knight in a losing effort for Team Black and Gold against Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller and Tony D'Angelo of Team 2.0.

Gargano was given the main event slot on Tuesday's NXT and cut a heartfelt promo thanking the fans and everyone involved with his more than six years as part of the brand.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The show ended with a shocking moment, as Waller attacked him from behind with a steel chair and put Gargano through the announce table.

Gargano was clearly emotional in saying his goodbyes after NXT went off the air, which suggests he is done in NXT at the very least.

Re-signing with WWE and going to the main roster is still an option, or he could sign for All Elite Wrestling—which would result in him following a path similar to Adam Cole—or another company.

With LeRae and Gargano expecting their first child in February, Gargano may take a couple of months off before making a firm decision. It stands to reason that Gargano's decision could impact what LeRae does as well.

The 36-year-old LeRae has experienced success everywhere she has gone.

She oftentimes wrestled men during her run on the independent scene before NXT and was one half of the Pro Wrestling Guerrilla world tag team champions. She later won the NXT women's tag team titles with Indi Hartwell.

If LeRae's contract isn't frozen and she doesn't return to NXT programming before her contract expires while on maternity leave, it is possible she has made her final appearance for the brand like Gargano.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: profanity).