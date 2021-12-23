Dalvin Cook Ruled Out for Vikings vs. Rams After Being Placed on COVID-19 List

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Running back Dalvin Cook was among three Minnesota Vikings players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

Cook will miss Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, per Minnesota offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak:

Of note, the Vikings (7-7) currently own the final spot in the NFC playoff race.

Minnesota recently had to play without Cook after he suffered a dislocated left shoulder and torn labrum in the team's Week 12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He made a quick recovery, however, and returned to the lineup in time for a Week 14 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 26-year-old Florida State product is one of the league's top offensive playmakers when healthy. He's recorded 1,288 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns in 11 games this season.

Alexander Mattison takes over atop the Vikes' backfield depth chart with Cook sidelined.

Minnesota's offense is built on trying to maintain a balanced attack, and that's always a tougher task when Cook isn't available to lead the ground game.