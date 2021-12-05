Adrian Peterson Becomes 1st Player to Score Rushing TD with 6 Different NFL Teams

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks running back Adrian Peterson continues making history in his 15th NFL season.

The 36-year-old became the first player ever to score a rushing touchdown with six different teams when he ran in for a one-yard touchdown in the second quarter of Seattle's game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

He also tied Hall of Famer Jim Brown for the 10th-most career touchdowns in NFL history.

In addition to the Seahawks, the 2012 MVP has rushed for scores with the Minnesota Vikings, Washington Football Team, Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans.

Peterson signed with the Titans this season and played three games for the franchise before being waived on Nov. 23. He signed with the Seahawks earlier this week.

Peterson now also has 120 career rushing scores and is just three behind Marcus Allen for the third-most in NFL history.