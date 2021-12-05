Jared Goff, Lions Earn 1st Win of the Season on Late Amon-Ra St. Brown TD vs. Vikings

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The Detroit Lions will not go winless this season.

Dan Campbell's squad got its first win of the 2021 campaign with a 29-27 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. On a 4th-and-2 with four seconds left on the clock, Jared Goff tossed an 11-yard touchdown to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to seal the win.

