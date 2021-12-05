X

    Jared Goff, Lions Earn 1st Win of the Season on Late Amon-Ra St. Brown TD vs. Vikings

    Erin WalshDecember 6, 2021

    AP Photo/Paul Sancya

    The Detroit Lions will not go winless this season.

    Dan Campbell's squad got its first win of the 2021 campaign with a 29-27 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. On a 4th-and-2 with four seconds left on the clock, Jared Goff tossed an 11-yard touchdown to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to seal the win.

    NFL @NFL

    GOFF TO ST. BROWN AND THE LIONS WIN AT THE BUZZER! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OnePride?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OnePride</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MINvsDET?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MINvsDET</a> <a href="https://t.co/duobP8B2ZK">pic.twitter.com/duobP8B2ZK</a>

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

