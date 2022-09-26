Report: Lions' D'Andre Swift out 'Some Time' with Shoulder Injury, Won't Need Surgery

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift may miss time after suffering a shoulder sprain in Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Swift is not expected to need surgery. He had 46 total yards (31 rushing, 15 receiving) in limited action and was largely replaced by Jamaal Williams, who took a bulk of the touches with Swift ailing.

Swift previously missed four games last season due to injury. He has been a stellar all-around back when he's been available this season, totaling 308 yards and two touchdowns.

Williams stands to see an increase in snaps with Swift out of the lineup. He has totaled 197 yards and four touchdowns so far this season.

Craig Reynolds and Justin Jackson are strong bets to see additional action in spell of Williams. Reynolds had six carries for 13 yards Sunday against Minnesota.