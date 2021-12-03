D'Andre Swift out for Lions vs. Vikings Because of Shoulder Injury

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

The Detroit Lions announced running back D'Andre Swift has been ruled out ahead Sunday's Week 13 game against the Minnesota Vikings because of a shoulder injury.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Friday he's hopeful the team's leading rusher is a "week away" and noted there's been no talk of shutting him down for the remainder of the campaign despite their 0-10-1 record.

Swift, 22, appeared in each of Detroit's first 11 games this season, but he left the team's Thanksgiving Day loss to the Chicago Bears in the second quarter with the shoulder injury. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, he is expected to miss multiple weeks with an AC joint injury.

In an otherwise lost season for the Lions, the Georgia product has been one of the few bright spots for the organization. He leads the team with 196 touches, 984 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns.

Swift was Detroit's second-round pick (No. 35 overall) in the 2020 NFL draft. He scored 10 total touchdowns as a rookie, making him the first Lions running back to hit that mark since James Stewart in 2000.

However, Detroit is still chasing its first win of the season under Campbell. Its main objective at this late stage is trying to find players who can be key contributors going forward.

Jamaal Williams, who has been the primary starter in the Lions' backfield, will likely get most of the carries with Swift out of action, but rookie Jermar Jefferson should also see an increased workload in the offense.