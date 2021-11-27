Islanders Games Postponed Through At Least Nov. 30 Because of COVID-19

David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NHL has postponed all New York Islanders games through at least Nov. 30 under its COVID-19 protocols.

Per an announcement from the league, the Islanders currently have up to eight players unavailable to play after another player entered protocol on Saturday:

Josh Bailey returned to the ice for practice on Friday after being quarantined, but he didn't play against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Bailey, Adam Pelech, Andy Greene, Anthony Beauvillier, Anders Lee and Ross Johnston are the New York players who were already in COVID protocols before Chara.

The NHL's announcement means that at least Sunday's game against the New York Rangers and Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers have been postponed.

No makeup dates for those games has been announced at this point.

New York's next game on the schedule is against the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 2 at UBS Arena.

The Islanders have lost eight consecutive games with a shorthanded roster amid their ongoing COVID-19 issues. They are 5-10-2 overall and have the joint-second-fewest points (12) of any team in the Eastern Conference.