LaVar Ball Says Hornets Making a Mistake Not Playing LaMelo, LiAngelo Ball Together

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Even though the Charlotte Hornets are off to a strong start this season, LaVar Ball thinks they are missing a golden opportunity to be better by playing his sons LaMelo and LiAngelo together.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Ball said the Hornets "don't understand what they got" in LiAngelo and need to "let him play with [LaMelo]."

"They need to let my boy go ahead and play," he added. "I dropped them a superstar in the G League and they don't know what to do with him."

The Hornets gave LiAngelo a spot on their summer-league roster after he was brought in with LaMelo for a workout. The 23-year-old averaged 9.6 points per game and shot 34.5 percent from three-point range in five appearances.

Charlotte signed LiAngelo to a nonguaranteed deal Oct. 19 but released him later that day. ESPN's Tim Bontemps noted the move was expected to pave the way for him to join the Greensboro Swarm, the Hornets' G League affiliate.

The Swarm selected him with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2021 G League draft. LiAngelo ranks seventh on the team in scoring with 9.2 points per game and is shooting 57.7 percent in four appearances.

The Hornets have yet to bring him up to the NBA roster, and their performance gives no indication that they are in trouble without him. Their 12-8 record ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Charlotte's offense ranks fourth in points per game (111.8) and 11th in offensive rating (109.5), per Basketball Reference.

LaMelo is playing just fine without his brother in tow. The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year is averaging 19.9 points, 7.5 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game in 20 starts.