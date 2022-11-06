4-Star SF Prospect JJ Taylor Commits to Memphis over Kentucky, Arkansas

AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht

Four-star forward JJ Taylor announced his commitment to Memphis on Saturday.

Ranked 63rd in 247Sports' composite rankings, he chose the Tigers over schools including Kentucky, Arkansas, Duke and Kansas.

Taylor transferred to Kanye West's Donda Academy before his junior season along with other stars such as Zion Cruz, Robert Dillingham, Jahki Howard and Jalen Hooks.

"It’s very important for me to be that player, to live up to it,” Taylor told reporters of his national status. “It means something. There is some pressure that comes with that, and I know and expect people to come at me. But I am ready for it and want that. I have to keep working to maintain it, live up to it, to represent Chicago. I know I’m being watched.”

Taylor transferred to San Ysidro (California) High School for his senior year after Donda Academy shut down in the wake of Ye's antisemitic statements.

He has joined Mikey Williams, a 5-star prospect who also committed to Memphis on Saturday.