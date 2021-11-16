ATP World Tour Finals 2021 Results: Daniil Medvedev Win Highlights Tuesday Scores

AP Photo/Luca Bruno

The 2021 ATP Tour Finals continued Tuesday with the third day of pool play at Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy.

No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev battled No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev in the marquee matchup of the Red Group. The day's other match featured seventh-seeded Hubert Hurkacz taking on Jannik Sinner, the injury replacement for sixth-seeded Matteo Berrettini.

Let's check out all of the key information from Day 3 of the season-ending tournament, which will be updated through the conclusion of play. That's followed by a recap of the action.

Tuesday's Results

(2) Daniil Medvedev d. (3) Alexander Zverev; 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (6)

(7) Hubert Hurkacz vs. (9) Jannik Sinner — 3 p.m. ET

Red Group Standings

1. Medvedev (2-0)

2. Zverev (1-1)

3. Hurkacz (0-1)

4. Berrettini/Sinner (0-1)

Day 3 Recap

Medvedev and Zverev put on a spectacular serving display as part of a match that lived up to the hype. It wasn't decided until deep in a third-set tiebreaker.

The pair combined for 32 aces (18 for Zverev and 14 for Medvedev) and just three double faults. They also saved seven of the match's eight break-point opportunities, with the only exception coming early in the first set when the second-seeded Russian broke in the German's first service game.

Zverev won the second-set tiebreaker rather convincingly after dropping the first set, and he raced out to a 4-2 lead in the deciding breaker before Medvedev mounted a rally by winning four straight points to take a 6-4 advantage.

The 2021 US Open champion failed to convert his first two match points before winning the next two points to pick up the crucial victory.

"Definitely one of the matches to remember," Medvedev told reporters.

Along with his strong work from the service line, the event's defending champion also won 10 of his 13 points (77 percent) when coming to the net to help overcome a 48-36 winner deficit.

Looking ahead, the Green Group returns to the spotlight Wednesday as No. 1 Novak Djokovic (1-0) takes on No. 5 Andrey Rublev (1-0) and No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas (0-1) battles No. 8 Casper Ruud (0-1).