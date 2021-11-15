NFL Free Agent Nigel Bradham Arrested on Multiple Felony Charges After Traffic Stop

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

NFL linebacker Nigel Bradham was arrested after a traffic stop in Leon County, Florida, during which the police say they found more than 3.45 pounds of marijuana in his car, per TMZ Sports.

He reportedly was charged with possessing marijuana with the intent to sell, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of marijuana over 20 grams.

Police said Bradham had a Glock 23 in his glovebox and a search on it showed it was stolen. The report said he was initially pulled over because his tags didn't match his car.

He was released Sunday morning on a $1,000 bail, per Christopher Cann of the Tallahassee Democrat.

The 32-year-old is currently an unsigned free agent, most recently playing for the Denver Broncos in 2020. He appeared in one regular-season game last season while also spending time on the practice squad.

Bradham also spent four years each with the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles, appearing in 115 games over the eight seasons. He was the leading tackler for the 2017 Eagles squad that won the Super Bowl, playing every defensive snap in the 41-33 win over the New England Patriots.