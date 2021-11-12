Dolphins' Jacoby Brissett Exits TNF with Knee Injury; Replaced by Tua Tagovailoa

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett exited Thursday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens in the third quarter with a knee injury. He is questionable to return, the team announced.

However, Fox reported Brissett was cleared to return and "frustrated" to be kept on the bench, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert. Tua Tagovailoa, who is still recovering from a broken finger, replaced Brissett with the Dolphins up 6-3 in the third.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.