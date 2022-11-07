Packers Rumors: Rashan Gary's Knee Injury During Lions Loss Diagnosed as Torn ACL

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN first reported the "initial belief" was Gary suffered a torn ACL.

Rapoport and Fowler both report that Gary will undergo an MRI to reveal the full extent of the injury.

The University of Michigan product was durable during his first three seasons and missed just two combined games.

He was a modest contributor in his first year with 21 tackles and two sacks, although he flashed the potential that convinced the Packers to select him with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He followed with 35 tackles and five sacks in his second season and 47 tackles and 9.5 sacks in his third.

Gary has continued his rise in production in 2022, tallying at least one sack in each of the first four games. He leads the team with six sacks in nine games this year, adding 32 tackles.

Losing a key defensive playmaker could be brutal for Green Bay with the team coming off its fifth-straight loss to drop to 3-6.

Look for Preston Smith to continue as a defensive leader from one outside linebacker spot while Jonathan Garvin and Kingsley Enagbare see more playing time as well.