Lions' D'andre Swift Out vs. Bears on Thanksgiving with Shoulder Injury

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The Detroit Lions announced running back D'Andre Swift has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game with a shoulder injury.

Swift dealt with a groin injury early in the season which limited him throughout training camp, but he was ready to go in Week 1 and has lived up to expectations during the regular season.

Though not a traditional between-the-tackles runner, the 5'9", 211-pound athlete has totaled 555 rushing yards and 420 receiving yards in 10 games of 2021.

Swift was also effective when given a chance in 2020, finishing with 878 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns despite splitting playing time with Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson.

Though he missed three games as a rookie, two because of a concussion and the other for an illness, the 2020 second-round pick has showed quality durability in the NFL.

The latest injury will force the Lions to turn to veteran Jamaal Williams until Swift returns to full strength.

Williams has proved to be a reliable runner and receiver during his four years with the Green Bay Packers and should be able to handle a full workload if needed. Rookie seventh-round pick Jermar Jefferson could also see extra snaps if Swift remains out for an extended stretch.