Cowboys News: Trevon Diggs Diagnosed with Ankle Sprain After Injury vs. Vikings

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

The Dallas Cowboys held on for a 20-16 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but the status of star cornerback Trevon Diggs was cause for concern.

Diggs exited the game late in the fourth quarter. Mike Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported after the game that Diggs was diagnosed with a sprained right ankle and will undergo further evaluation on Monday.

Prior to exiting Sunday's game, Diggs only recorded one tackle, but he did an outstanding job shutting down Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson.

In his second season in the NFL, Diggs has been one of the best defensive players. He leads the league with seven interceptions and 11 pass breakups and also has two touchdowns. Sunday's game against the Vikings was his first game without an interception this year.

If Diggs were to miss time, it would be a major blow to an already porous Dallas defense. The Cowboys entered Sunday ranked 31st in passing defense, allowing 295.0 yards per game. The next man up would likely be fifth-year backup cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who has seen action in every game this season.

Dallas improved to 6-1 with their win, its sixth consecutive victory. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott sat out with a calf injury. In his absence, backup quarterback Cooper Rush threw for 325 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He threw the game-winning touchdown to Amari Cooper with 51 seconds remaining in the game.

The Cowboys will go for their seventh straight win next Sunday at home against the Denver Broncos.