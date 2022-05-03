Twins' Miguel Sano to Undergo Surgery on Knee Injury; Recovery Timetable TBD

AP Photo/Jim Mone

Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sano will undergo surgery for a torn meniscus, and there is no timetable for his return.

Sano was previously placed on the injured list on Monday.

In his eighth MLB season, Sano has struggled mightily at the plate to start the 2022 campaign. He is slashing .093/.231/.148 with one home run and three RBI in 17 appearances.

Sano's average has been a major concern for years, as he has hit above .223 just once since the start of the 2018 season. Despite his .223 average last year, he was able to hit 30 homers and drive in 75 runs in 135 games.

This season, however, he has struggled both in terms of average and power at the plate.

The 2017 All-Star has missed at least 40 games in each of his full MLB seasons. While he was healthy in 2020, that came in a pandemic-shortened season.