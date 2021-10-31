Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Panthers' Request to Speak to QB Denied by Texans

AP Photo/Justin Rex

The Carolina Panthers were interested in a trade for Deshaun Watson before Tuesday's deadline, but the Houston Texans reportedly wouldn't let the team speak to the quarterback first.

Jay Glazer provided the latest on Fox NFL Sunday (0:49):

"Earlier this week, Carolina actually jumped in. They called Houston to try to talk to Deshaun Watson and Houston said no, can’t talk to him," Glazer said. "Obviously you want to talk to a guy who’s going through these legal issues."

Watson has been accused of sexual assault or misconduct by 22 women who have filed lawsuits against him, while 10 women have filed criminal complaints. He is on the Texans' 53-man roster but has not yet played in 2021 as he seeks a trade.

Glazer added the Miami Dolphins could still acquire the quarterback before the deadline, but the team wants him to settle his legal issues first.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports previously reported Carolina was involved in trade talks for Watson with owner David Tepper notably interested in making a deal. However, the two sides were unable to agree on the parameters of a deal.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network also reported the Panthers are not expected to pursue the quarterback "at this time."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This type of trade would make sense from a football perspective after Carolina lost four straight games to fall to 3-4. Starting quarterback Sam Darnold has struggled after his hot start and has seven interceptions with only four passing touchdowns over the past four games.

Watson would be a significant upgrade after earning three-straight Pro Bowl selections, leading the NFL with 4,823 passing yards in 2020. If you add the proven quarterback to a team with a lot of offensive weapons and the No. 3 defense in yards allowed this year, Carolina could be a legitimate contender going forward.

The off-field issues still create uncertainty, and the lack of direct communication with Watson only makes a potential deal more difficult at this stage.