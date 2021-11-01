Von Miller Reportedly Traded to Rams from Broncos for 2022 NFL Draft Picks

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

The Denver Broncos are reportedly trading star pass-rusher Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for two draft picks, per multiple reports.

Denver selected Miller with the second overall pick in the 2011 draft. He spent the past decade putting together a resume that's made him a team legend, and he will likely wind up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after he retires.

The 32-year-old's list of accolades includes eight Pro Bowl appearances, seven All-Pro selections (three first-team and four second-team), the 2011 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award and the Super Bowl 50 MVP Award.

Miller missed the entire 2020 season because of an ankle injury suffered in practice, but he quickly returned to an impact role for the Broncos this year.

The dynamic edge-rusher has recorded 19 total tackles and 4.5 sacks through seven games in 2021. He's received a strong 85.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

"He's well-deserving of the award because he's played really well," Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said after Miller was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September. "We're going to need to continue to have him play really well. I'm really happy for him to see this success, after having the tough injury last year."

Yet with the Broncos struggling to keep pace in the AFC playoff race and the star linebacker in the final season of his six-year, $114.1 million contract, the front office opted to move him before the NFL's Nov. 2 trade deadline.

Miller may no longer be the dominant every-down force he was during his peak years with the Broncos, but the Texas native should still provide a boost to the Rams pass rush for the rest of 2021, if not longer.

The Rams clearly aren't afraid to make bold trades and roster moves in their pursuit of a Super Bowl title.