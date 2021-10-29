Mark Ingram, Saints Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract Extension After Trade

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints have reportedly signed running back Mark Ingram to a one-year contract extension for the 2022 NFL season worth up to $2.8 million.

ESPN's Field Yates reported Friday that the new deal, which comes in coordination with acquiring Ingram in a trade with the Houston Texans, includes a reduction in base salary for 2021 from $1.5 million to $1.075 million but also a $250,000 signing bonus from the Texans.

Ingram returns to New Orleans, where he started his career as a first-round pick in the 2011 draft.

The 31-year-old University of Alabama product recorded 7,605 yards from scrimmage and 55 total touchdowns in 106 appearances (63 starts) in eight years with the Saints. The last two seasons were spent forming a terrific one-two punch with Alvin Kamara.

He left during the 2019 free-agent period to sign with the Baltimore Ravens. After two years in Baltimore, he joined Houston on a one-year contract in March.

The Texans' backfield construction didn't make sense on the surface as they entered the campaign with four proven backs on their roster: Ingram, David Johnson, Phillip Lindsay and Rex Burkhead. There weren't enough snaps to go around within a sputtering offense.

Ingram should return to his previous role of sharing work with Kamara in New Orleans. It probably won't be a direct 50-50 split, but the three-time Pro Bowl selection will get his fair share of drives.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The running backs celebrated the reunion on Twitter:

Ingram provides much-needed backfield depth after Latavius Murray was released in September and Tony Jones Jr. landed on injured reserve in early October with an ankle injury.

Saints head coach Sean Payton said Thursday it's possible the veteran rusher could join the active roster for Sunday's Week 8 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"That's a good chance," Payton told reporters. "That's like a high chance."

It's an important midseason game as New Orleans (4-2) sits second in the NFC South behind the reigning Super Bowl champion Bucs (6-1).