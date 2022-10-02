Jonathan Taylor 'Not Sure' of Status for Colts vs. Broncos After Ankle Injury

Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor told reporters his ankle was "tweaked up a little bit but feeling good now" after Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans.

He also said, "I'm not sure yet, but we'll see how things are tomorrow morning," when asked if he will be available for Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos.

According to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, the Colts fear Taylor suffered a high ankle sprain. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Indianapolis star will undergo testing to make sure there is "no major damage."

The 23-year-old had an excellent rookie season in 2020, rushing for 1,169 yards and 11 scores while adding 36 receptions for 299 yards and a touchdown.

Expectations were high for Taylor after he was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, and he delivered, ascending to become one of the best running backs in the NFL by season's end.

He took another step in 2021 and was arguably the best offensive player in football, registering 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns, both the top marks in the NFL.

He largely avoided injuries in his first season, though the Wisconsin product missed the team's Week 12 loss versus the Tennessee Titans after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

He played all 17 games last year.

All in all, no buyer's remorse in Indianapolis, and the Colts will sorely miss Taylor if he's forced to miss time. In that event, look for Nyheim Hines to handle the bulk of the running back duties.