MLB Rumors: Ozzie Guillen Interviews for Padres' Vacant Manager Position

Ron Vesely/Getty Images

Former Chicago White Sox and Miami Marlins manager Ozzie Guillen interviewed for the San Diego Padres' vacant managerial position, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic.

Lin added that former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt and former New York Mets manager Luis Rojas have also interviewed for the position.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.