Ravens RB Kenyan Drake's Fantasy Trade Advice Ahead of Fantasy Football Deadline

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

With fantasy trade deadlines approaching, one interesting question for players is how to best value Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake.

The veteran running back blipped again on fantasy radars after serving as the team's starter in Week 9, rushing 24 times for 93 yards and two scores while adding two catches for 16 yards.

It was his second straight week with double-digit fantasy points in PPR formats and the third time in the past four games he hit that benchmark.

But context is everything.

With J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve after having a left knee scope and Gus Edwards missing last week's game with a hamstring injury, Drake was in line for a bigger role. That could change going forward, however.

The Ravens are currently on a bye week, and head coach John Harbaugh has already confirmed that Edwards is expected to be good to go come Week 11.

"Gus will be back next game, that's the plan," he told reporters.

In Edwards' two games this season, he's rushed 27 times for 131 yards and two scores. In those games, Drake had 22 overall touches for 72 yards and a score. A timeshare between the two backs appears to be looming, in other words, which leaves both with nothing more than flex upside.

And that means that neither is particularly valuable in trade talks, either. If anything, now might be a good time to sell high on Drake, who is currently in a timeshare and could see his value dip even lower if Dobbins eventually returns to the field.

Remember, the Las Vegas Raiders chose to move on from Drake this offseason, releasing him in August. The 28-year-old never quite clicked for the Raiders in 2021 and missed five games with a broken right ankle, rushing for 254 yards and two scores while adding 30 catches for 291 yards and a touchdown.

That was a far cry from Drake's excellent 2020 season with the Arizona Cardinals (1,092 yards from scrimmage, 10 touchdowns).

Drake has talent, and his ability to stay healthy this year unlike his fellow Ravens running backs has made him the most productive of the bunch. But if you are trading for him, you are doing so in the hope that his role either increases or that injuries continue to plague the Ravens. He's not going to be a true lead back in this offense otherwise.

So, to conclude: Either try to sell high or avoid Drake trades altogether. The upside here is limited.