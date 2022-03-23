Report: Chiefs' Tyreek Hill Traded to Dolphins for 5 Draft Picks, Including 2022 1st

Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to trade wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for a package of draft picks on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter also relayed, per agent Drew Rosenhaus, that Hill agreed to a new four-year, $120 million extension with the Dolphins, making him the highest-paid wideout in the NFL, as measured by average annual value. Davante Adams had reset the market with his five-year, $140 million deal from the Las Vegas Raiders ($28 million per season).



On the field, the 28-year-old has been one of the most dynamic playmakers in football. In 2019 he was a major part of Kansas City's Super Bowl-winning team, catching 58 passes for 860 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games.

He was also excellent in the postseason, notching 17 receptions for 213 yards and two scores.

He reprised his success in 2020, catching 87 passes for 1,276 yards and 15 touchdowns, adding two rushing scores to his impressive tally. The Chiefs returned to the Super Bowl, though Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ruined their repeat hopes.

And in 2021, he caught 111 passes for 1,239 yards and nine scores.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Combined with Travis Kelce, Hill helped give 2018 NFL MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes a pair of incredible weapons in the passing game.

He will offer the Dolphins a field-stretching threat and an elusive player with the ball in his hands who regularly breaks off big scoring plays. There's no question he's a dynamic playmaker on the field and one who could transform Miami's offense.

Off the field, though, he was investigated in March 2019 by Overland Park police for potential child abuse, including an instance when his three-year-old son reportedly suffered a broken arm.

Audio was also publicly released of a man who was reportedly Hill telling his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, that, "You need to be terrified of me too, b---h" after she said on the tape that Hill's son was terrified of him.

He was not charged by authorities, however, and the NFL did not suspend him.

Additionally, in Aug. 2015, Hill pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation of Espinal and served three years probation. The conviction was later dismissed and expunged from his record as a part of his plea agreement.

The Chiefs had banned Hill from all team-related activities in the 2019 offseason while the NFL investigated him, though he returned to the club after the league didn't suspend him, saying it did not find conclusive evidence he violated the personal conduct policy, and he was an important part of the team over the past three seasons.