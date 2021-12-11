Rams' Darrell Henderson Jr. Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Cardinals Game

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. will miss Monday's game against the Arizona Cardinals after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Henderson started the year with a minor injury when he suffered a sprained thumb late in the preseason. The third-year running back was able to recover before Week 1 when he wasn't even listed on the injury report leading up to the game against the Chicago Bears.

A rib injury did keep Henderson out of the Rams' Week 3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had a season-high 116 yards from scrimmage the following week in a 37-20 loss to the Cardinals.

The Rams have used a running-back tandem for most of Sean McVay's run as head coach. Henderson and Cam Akers split most of the carries in 2020 to great effect with a combined 1,249 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Things got off to a rough start even before training camp began, as Akers' season ended on July 20 when he tore his Achilles during a workout.

Losing Henderson adds to the Rams' issues in the backfield. He's been fantastic with 820 yards from scrimmage and eight total touchdowns on 169 touches through 10 games.

Los Angeles did take steps toward solidifying its backfield depth during the preseason. The team acquired Sony Michel on Aug. 25 in a trade with the New England Patriots, and he is in line to handle the lion's share of the backfield workload in a key NFC West showdown on Monday.