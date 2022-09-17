Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. Downgraded to Out with Quad Injury for Week 2 vs. Jaguars

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts announced Saturday that wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. will miss the team's Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday with a quad injury.

Pittman was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday before sitting out practice sessions on Thursday and Friday.

As the Colts' unquestioned No. 1 wideout, Pittman recorded nine receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown in Indy's Week 1 tie against the Houston Texans.

Expectations were high for Pittman entering the 2021 season, as he showed flashes of brilliance during his rookie campaign, finishing with 40 receptions for 503 yards and one touchdown, as well as five grabs for 90 yards in Indy's playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Pittman didn't disappoint during his sophomore season, as he leveled up to 88 receptions for 1,082 yards and six touchdowns in 17 games.

The Colts didn't have a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft after trading it to the San Francisco 49ers for defensive lineman DeForest Buckner, but when they were on the clock for the first time in the second round at No. 34 overall, they used the selection on Pittman.

Pittman was considered a borderline first-round prospect after a standout collegiate career at USC. He was especially good as a senior in 2019, finishing with 101 receptions for 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns.

By taking the 6'4", 223-pound Pittman, the Colts added some much-needed talent and size to their receiving corps.

It didn't take long for Pittman to establish himself as the Colts No. 1 wideout, taking that role in his second season and retaining it this season.

Indianapolis has some other talented pieces in its receiving corps, but none of them have come anywhere close to producing at the level Pittman has during his young NFL career.

Losing Pittman for any period of time isn't ideal, and it will require Parris Campbell, Dezmon Patmon, Mike Strachan and Ashton Dulin to step up. The Colts may also lean more heavily on tight ends Mo Alie-Cox and Jelani Woods in the passing game.

With rookie receiver Alec Pierce also out due to a concussion, look for Indy to potentially go even more run-heavy as well with running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines leading the way.