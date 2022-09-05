Cowboys Rumors: OT Jason Peters Agrees to Contract After Tyron Smith's Injury

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Jason Peters' NFL career will continue, as he has agreed to a deal with the Dallas Cowboys, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Cowboys found themselves in a desperate state when Tyron Smith went down with an avulsion fracture in his left knee during practice Aug. 24.

Per Rapoport, Smith will return no sooner than December, and he could miss the entire season.

There has been a lot of shuffling along Dallas' offensive line since the end of last season. Left guard Connor Williams and right tackle La'El Collins left via free agency.

Dallas drafted Tyler Smith in the first round (No. 24 overall) to help soften the blow of those two losses. He has received a vote of confidence from Jerry Jones as the starting left tackle going into this season.

Adding Peters gives head coach Mike McCarthy a safety net at left tackle in the event Smith struggles in his first exposure to the NFL.

The Cowboys hope to make a deep playoff run. Peters may not be the All-Pro player he was in his prime, but he's still an effective starter at the most important position on the offensive line.

After a long offseason wait last year, Peters found a home with the Bears following injuries along their offensive line. He started 15 games for Chicago in 2021 and was the team's best offensive lineman, per Pro Football Focus.

The University of Arkansas product has had a strong career rebound after suffering a torn ACL and MCL in Week 7 during the 2017 campaign. He started all 16 games in 2018 and made 13 more starts in 2019.

The Philadelphia Eagles brought Peters back by signing him to a one-year deal in 2020. He was expected to play right guard, but Andre Dillard's season-ending biceps injury moved him back to left tackle.

Upon receiving a one-year contract extension from the Eagles in 2017, Peters said his goal was to play for three more seasons through 2019 before walking away.

"I don't think I'm going to go that much longer," he told reporters. "Three-year extension. I'm going to give them everything I've got."

Peters spent the first five years of his career with the Bills after signing as an undrafted free agent. He played tight end at the University of Arkansas and during his rookie season in Buffalo.

After learning to play offensive tackle during his second season, he became one of the best players at the position during his prime. The Eagles acquired him prior to the 2009 season, and he started 148 games in 12 seasons with the franchise.