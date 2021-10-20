Mets News: Carlos Carrasco Undergoes Surgery for Elbow Injury

AP Photo/Ben Margot

The New York Mets announced Wednesday pitcher Carlos Carrasco underwent surgery to remove a bone fragment from his right elbow.

The right-hander is expected resume baseball activities "later this winter."



Carrasco suffered a torn hamstring before the start of the 2021 season, spending most of the year on the injured list before finally making his team debut on July 30. He finished the year with a 1-5 record, 6.04 ERA and 1.435 WHIP in 12 starts.

The production was a steep decline for the 34-year-old, who had a 2.91 ERA in 12 starts during the shortened 2020 season for Cleveland, striking out a career-high 10.9 batters per nine innings.

Carrasco came to New York in the offseason as part of the six-player trade that also brought Francisco Lindor to the Mets, but the pitcher was clearly slowed by injuries throughout the year.

With $12 million owed in 2022, the Mets will look for a bounce-back performance from Carrasco if he can stay healthy.

The latest injury could also affect the organization's strategy heading into free agency with limited pitching depth. Starters Marcus Stroman, Noah Syndergaard and Rich Hill are free agents while ace Jacob deGrom missed the second half of the year with an arm injury.

It leaves few reliable options for a team coming off its fifth straight year without a playoff appearance.