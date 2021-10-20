X

    Astros' 7-Run 9th Inning Leads to Game 4 Win vs. Red Sox, Series Tied 2-2

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 20, 2021

    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    The Boston Red Sox have crushed the baseball for much of the 2021 postseason. But on Tuesday night, it was the Houston Astros who came up with the timely hitting.

    Jose Altuve's game-tying homer in the eighth inning and a wild seven-run top of the ninth gave the Astros a 9-2 win in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, evening the series at two games apiece.

    MLB @MLB

    For the second time in this series, José Altuve has tied the game with a homer. <a href="https://t.co/pohaU4Lril">pic.twitter.com/pohaU4Lril</a>

    MLB @MLB

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/J_Castro15?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@J_Castro15</a> gets the big hit! <a href="https://t.co/4LuUqJaroB">pic.twitter.com/4LuUqJaroB</a>

    MLB @MLB

    Brantley breaks it open! <a href="https://t.co/EMCJ890q3X">pic.twitter.com/EMCJ890q3X</a>

    Alex Cora's decision to use Game 2 starter Nathan Eovaldi in the top of the ninth—alongside Laz Diaz's strike zone behind the plate—will be questioned and lamented in Boston for the next two days.

    Adam Kaufman @AdamMKaufman

    That's game. This "ball" led to Nate Eovaldi being charged four runs and the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RedSox?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RedSox</a> dropping Game 4. Should've been tied, going to the bottom of the ninth. <a href="https://t.co/zjOIOX7oHd">pic.twitter.com/zjOIOX7oHd</a>

    Zachary D. Rymer @zachrymer

    Laz Diaz has had a wide zone all game, but somehow this was a ball. <a href="https://t.co/5agFBDGe2f">pic.twitter.com/5agFBDGe2f</a>

    Jeff Howe @jeffphowe

    The inning was over.

    Granted, Eovaldi still got rocked after the controversial call. But there will be angst in Boston, no doubt.

    It certainly appeared the game was headed for fireworks after a lively first inning. Alex Bregman's solo shot gave the Astros the early lead.

    MLB @MLB

    Bregman 💣!<a href="https://twitter.com/astros?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Astros</a> strike first. <a href="https://t.co/CJDnS5yS1K">pic.twitter.com/CJDnS5yS1K</a>

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Xander Bogaerts answered with an absolute moon shot:

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    X-MAN!<br><br>Just like that the <a href="https://twitter.com/RedSox?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RedSox</a> have the lead! <a href="https://t.co/HwNNegtKsD">pic.twitter.com/HwNNegtKsD</a>

    Red Sox @RedSox

    With Xander’s HR we have a new franchise record for the most homers in a single Postseason… 21!<br><br>📝 <a href="https://twitter.com/SoxNotes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SoxNotes</a> <a href="https://t.co/dVquRRe1QK">pic.twitter.com/dVquRRe1QK</a>

    Cealey Godwin @CealeyGodwin

    Attention drivers on Storrow, Xander Bogaerts just sent a missile your way.

    But both teams' pitching staffs calmed the stormy waters after that, at least until Houston's late heroics. No surprise that Houston heroes Altuve and Carlos Correa tied the game and scored the winning run, respectively. Or that Michael Brantley blew things wide open.

    It's something of an October tradition at this point.

    Key Stats

    Jose Altuve, HOU: 1-for-4, one homer, two runs, one RBI

    Michael Brantley, HOU: 2-for-5, three RBI, one run

    Houston Bullpen: 7.2 innings, four hits, no runs

    Nick Pivetta, BOS: Five innings, two hits, one run, two walks, three strikeouts

    Xander Bogaerts, BOS: 2-for-5, one homer, two RBI

    Nathan Eovaldi, BOS: 0.2 innings, two hits, four runs, two strikeouts

    Welcome Back, Jose Altuve

    When Altuve stepped to the plate in the top of the eighth, he was a shocking 1-for-15 in the ALCS. For a player who has been the hero of so many playoff moments for Houston—he has 21 postseason homers, after all, the third-most by an infielder in baseball history, per Baseball Reference—it was a pretty shocking start to this series.

    And then, with one swing of the bat, he reminded everybody why he's arguably the greatest October player of his generation.

    Stephen Nelson @StephenNelson

    Altuve, of course. He breaks a tie with that Derek Jeter guy for third most <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#postseason</a> home runs (21). <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForTheH?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForTheH</a>

    Brian McTaggart @brianmctaggart

    That Altuve homer went 400 feet and would have been out of every park, including Yosemite.

    Christopher Kamka @ckamka

    It took Jose Altuve 491 games to hit 21 regular season home runs<br><br>It took him 71 games to hit 21 postseason homers

    Landry Locker @LandryLocker

    Altuve’s ability to wake from the dead and get his during the biggest moment is ridiculous. Second game-tying bomb of the series after a rough start. Why he’s the GOAT. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForTheH?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForTheH</a>

    You have to hand it to Altuve—he may only have two hits in this series, but both have been game-tying homers. If nothing else, the man has impeccable timing.

    Xander Bogaerts Showed Up Tuesday, His Teammates Didn't

    Bogaerts is putting together a superb postseason, hitting .315 with three homers, six RBI and seven runs in nine games.

    It's been a revelation for Boston's star man, who has struggled in postseasons past and was hitting just .226 for his career in the playoffs coming into Tuesday night. But he was getting all of the ball in Game 4.

    Jon Tayler, Top 0.1% On OnlyJons @JATayler

    One of these days Xander Bogaerts is gonna hit a ball so hard that either it or his bat bleeds

    Russ Bengtson @russbengtson

    xander bogaerts just murdered a baseball

    But the rest of his teammates were a complete no-show. While Bogaerts had two hits, the rest of the Red Sox lineup went an abysmal 3-for-29 with seven walks. Boston's hitters have been red-hot for the entirety of the postseason, so perhaps a regression was inevitable. But it sure came at the worst moment.

    What's Next?

    Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday evening at 5:08 p.m. ET at Fenway Park (FS1). The pitching matchup has not yet been named.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!