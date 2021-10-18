DK Metcalf, Shannon Sharpe Feud on Twitter After HOFer Calls Out Seahawks WR

AP Photo/Don Wright

Seattle Seahawks star wideout DK Metcalf and FS1 personality and NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe got into quite the Twitter beef Monday.

It started when Sharpe questioned Metcalf's decision to try to gain more yards rather than go out of bounds late in Sunday's 23-20 overtime loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Metcalf fumbled the ball on the play, and although the Seahawks recovered, it was initially ruled that they didn't spike ball in time to set up for a game-tying field goal.

Officials eventually put time back on the clock, giving Seattle a chance to kick the field goal. The Seahawks did hit it, only to lose in overtime anyway.

Sharpe criticized Metcalf for the blunder on Monday, and fireworks ensued.

Metcalf eventually backed down after being reminded of Sharpe's NFL resume:

Metcalf's head coach, Pete Carroll, didn't seem thrilled by the whole exchange.

"I don't know why anyone would want to communicate that way," he told reporters. "DK will always come around to clear thinking... which I think he probably did."

Nothing like a Hall of Fame resume to set someone straight.