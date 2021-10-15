Steph Curry to Drop Sesame Street Collection Including Curry Flow 9 Sneaker Colorways

Under Armour

LeBron James has the Tune Squad. Steph Curry has Sesame Street.

The Golden State Warriors guard is set to drop Sesame Street apparel as part of his Under Armour Curry Flow 9 shoe, the company announced Friday.

"Curry Brand and Sesame Street, we preach the same message," Curry said in a statement. "It's about supporting all kids, especially those in underserved communities who are looking for an opportunity to be their best selves."

The "Street Pack" includes seven colorways inspired by Sesame Street characters, along with shirts and other items set to hit the shelves this year. The "Count It" and "Play Big" colorways, which were inspired by Count von Count and Big Bird, respectively, are set to drop Nov. 19 as the first release of the series.

Under Armour

Under Armour

Oscar The Grouch and Cookie Monster were also mentioned as receiving their own colorways, with release dates yet to be set for those.

“We love the way the Curry Brand promotes healthy, active lifestyles, and teamwork,” said Gabriela Arenas, vice president of global licensing at Sesame Workshop. “It’s been so much fun combining Curry Brand’s commitment to play and Under Armour’s innovation technology with Sesame Street’s iconic characters in this vibrant and playful collaboration with multigenerational appeal.”

Curry and his wife, Ayesha, previously made their Sesame Street debuts earlier this year. The iconic television series has been ongoing since 1969.