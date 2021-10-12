Nathan MacKinnon Tests Positive for Covid-19, per Avalanche GM Joe Sakic

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon will miss the start of the regular season after testing positive for COVID-19.

Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic confirmed the diagnosis Tuesday, saying MacKinnon is asymptomatic but will miss the team's season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

The news came after the team announced MacKinnon missed Tuesday's practice because of the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.