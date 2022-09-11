Fantasy Alert: George Kittle Likely out for 49ers vs. Bears with Groin Injury

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is expected to miss Sunday's season opener against the Chicago Bears with a groin injury, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Kittle suffered the injury during practice on Monday and has been sidelined since.

However, there was some optimism that he would play after he told reporters Friday he was feeling "significantly better" than he did earlier in the week and would do everything possible to play against the Bears.

Kittle previously missed 11 games over the past two seasons due to injuries and hasn't played a full season since 2018. He missed eight contests in 2020 and three more last season, failing to perform up to his typical standards as he played through pain.

The 28-year-old caught 71 passes for 910 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games last season.

Ross Dwelley and Tyler Kroft will get more work with Kittle out of the lineup. Wide receivers Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings should also see a heavier workload.