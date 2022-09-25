Bears' David Montgomery Doubtful to Return vs. Texans with Ankle, Knee Injuries

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Houston Texans due to ankle and knee injuries.

Montgomery had 11 rushing yards on three carries before leaving in the first quarter. He entered the day with 148 rushing yards, averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

The 25-year-old missed four games in 2021 after suffering a knee sprain when he had to be helped off the field in the fourth quarter of the Bears' Week 4 win over the Detroit Lions. At the time of his injury, Montgomery had the fifth-most rushing yards in the NFL. He finished the season with 225 carries for 849 yards and seven touchdowns.

Montgomery is in the final season of his four-year rookie deal. If the Bears don't give him an extension before the new league year begins in March 2023, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

Montgomery was a third-round pick out of Iowa State in the 2019 draft. He ran for 889 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie and followed up with 1,070 yards and eight scores in his second season.

With Montgomery sidelined, second-year running back Khalil Herbert will once again take the role of lead back. He ranked second on the team last season with 103 carries for 433 yards and two scores. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields will also likely remain active in Chicago's rushing attack after finishing with 420 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 2021.