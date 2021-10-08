Jimmy Garoppolo out for 49ers vs. Cardinals with Calf Injury; Trey Lance Will Start

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals with a calf injury.

That means rookie quarterback Trey Lance will start.

The 29-year-old Garoppolo suffered a calf injury earlier this season during a loss to the Seattle Seahawks and has dealt with physical setbacks in the past. He played just six games in 2020 because of ankle concerns and appeared in three games in 2018 due to a torn ACL.

His last fully healthy season was when he helped lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2019 by completing 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,978 yards, 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Despite San Francisco's decision to select Lance with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft, Garoppolo was named the team's starter at the beginning of the season. He has responded by completing 66.1 percent of his passes for 925 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Still, Lance is likely the quarterback of the future and could take over the job for the rest of the year if he plays well in the starter's absence.