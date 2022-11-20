Bengals' Joe Mixon Ruled Out vs. Steelers After Suffering Concussion

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after suffering a concussion, the team announced.

Mixon had carried the ball seven times for 20 yards and caught three passes for 42 yards before being forced to exit the game.

The Oklahoma product is the featured back in the Cincinnati offense. Entering Sunday, Mixon had racked up 585 yards and six touchdowns on 151 carries through nine games. He led the team with 292 carries for 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021. Mixon ranked third in the NFL in rushing yards and fourth in rushing touchdowns. He also added 42 receptions for 418 yards and three scores.

Mixon and the Bengals made a surprising run to Super Bowl LVI last season, where they fell to the Los Angeles Rams 23-20. Mixon wasn't on the field for Cincinnati's final offensive drive, but he came to an understanding with head coach Zac Taylor this offseason.

The Bengals selected Mixon in the second round of the 2017 draft with the 48th overall pick. His draft stock dropped, with some teams removing him from their boards completely, because of a misdemeanor assault charge in October 2014 that caused him to be suspended for his entire freshman season at Oklahoma. He was also suspended for one game by the Sooners in 2016 after a parking citation incident.

Mixon emerged as Cincinnati's lead running back in his second season. He ran for 1,168 and eight touchdowns that year and then followed up with 1,137 and five scores in his third season. He was limited to six games in 2020 because of a foot injury.

Without the San Francisco native in the lineup, the Bengals are missing a true workhorse running back. Backup Samaje Perine saw limited action last season, though he's been solid when given opportunities this year.

If Mixon were to miss any time, Cincinnati is likely to lean on the passing game while he recovers. Quarterback Joe Burrow will have to rely on Tee Higgins in the absence of Ja'Marr Chase, who is still out with a hip injury.