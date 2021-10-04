X

    Tom Brady Honored by Patriots with Tribute Video in Return to New England with Bucs

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 4, 2021

    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    Tom Brady spent 20 years with the New England Patriots, winning six titles with the team alongside head coach Bill Belichick in one of the most dominant dynasties in NFL history. 

    So upon his return to Foxborough on Sunday night, now as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pats honored Brady with a tribute video before the game:

    New England Patriots @Patriots

    Welcome back, <a href="https://twitter.com/TomBrady?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomBrady</a>.<br><br>Tonight's in-stadium tribute before <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TBvsNE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TBvsNE</a>. <a href="https://t.co/eFAwJCcyYm">pic.twitter.com/eFAwJCcyYm</a>

    Brady was greeted by chants of his name at Gillette Stadium:

    NFL @NFL

    New England welcomes <a href="https://twitter.com/TomBrady?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomBrady</a> &amp; the <a href="https://twitter.com/Buccaneers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Buccaneers</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheReturn?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheReturn</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TBvsNE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TBvsNE</a> on NBC<br>📱: <a href="https://t.co/50pf7DlJse">https://t.co/50pf7DlJse</a> <a href="https://t.co/hmGdHT29zO">pic.twitter.com/hmGdHT29zO</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    "BRADY" chants in New England 🗣<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MereGorman?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MereGorman</a>)<a href="https://t.co/PpUhtLYzl8">pic.twitter.com/PpUhtLYzl8</a>

    While there was no shortage of love shown toward Brady ahead of the game, the Patriots' faithful let the Buccaneers offense hear it when it took the field:

    Sunday Night Football on NBC @SNFonNBC

    Tom Brady comes out for the first series and..well...<br><br>Just listen to the reception. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheReturn?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheReturn</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/nbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/peacockTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PeacockTV</a> <a href="https://t.co/YRbzGnpQ76">pic.twitter.com/YRbzGnpQ76</a>

    In anticipation of his return, the future Hall of Famer had released his own hype video earlier on Sunday:

    Tom Brady @TomBrady

    Good to be back… <a href="https://t.co/0euoXEdCv4">pic.twitter.com/0euoXEdCv4</a>

    To put into perspective just how big of a spectacle Brady's matchup against the Patriots is being made out to be, NBC played Adele's "Hello" in its pregame teaser. Nothing quite says football like Adele. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!