Tom Brady Honored by Patriots with Tribute Video in Return to New England with Bucs

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Tom Brady spent 20 years with the New England Patriots, winning six titles with the team alongside head coach Bill Belichick in one of the most dominant dynasties in NFL history.

So upon his return to Foxborough on Sunday night, now as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pats honored Brady with a tribute video before the game:

Brady was greeted by chants of his name at Gillette Stadium:

While there was no shortage of love shown toward Brady ahead of the game, the Patriots' faithful let the Buccaneers offense hear it when it took the field:

In anticipation of his return, the future Hall of Famer had released his own hype video earlier on Sunday:

To put into perspective just how big of a spectacle Brady's matchup against the Patriots is being made out to be, NBC played Adele's "Hello" in its pregame teaser. Nothing quite says football like Adele.

