Browns' Baker Mayfield: I Have to Be Better Than 'Piss-Poor Performance' vs. Vikings

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield was not pleased with his performance in the Cleveland Browns' 14-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

"I need to pick it up," Mayfield told reporters. "Because if I think that piss-poor performance is gonna cut it, it's not. So I'll get better."

Mayfield, who praised the team's defense for holding an explosive Minnesota offense to just seven points and 255 yards, said he was disappointed in his lack of accuracy Sunday.

"I need to do a good job of taking advantage of my opportunities," he said. "Just staying on track. For me, I pride myself on being extremely accurate. And today, I don't know what the hell that was."

The 26-year-old finished just 15-of-33 for 155 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions. He was sacked three times. Mayfield came into Sunday's game completing 73.8 percent of his passes, but only completed 45.5 percent against Minnesota.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

There remain major questions as to whether Mayfield is good enough to get the contending Browns over the top. Those questions were never more obvious than during a tough Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs when Mayfield played well for most of the game (21-of-28 for 321 yards) but threw an interception with just over a minute remaining and the Browns trailing by four, sealing the loss.

Mayfield and star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have also struggled to build chemistry or consistency in their two seasons together, with Beckham catching just two passes for 27 yards against Minnesota in his second game this season. It was a disappointing showing after Beckham caught five passes for 77 yards last week.

Mayfield taking accountability for a tough afternoon is always a good sign. It will be a bit easier for his teammates and coaches to accept after the team still pulled out a win, going 3-1 on the year.

But the team's upside is directly tied to Mayfield's level of play. Come January, Sunday's performance isn't going to cut it.