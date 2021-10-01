Bengals' Joe Burrow: I Knew Jaguars Wouldn't Be Able to Stop Us on Game-Winning Drive

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow guided his team on a 10-play, 73-yard drive capped by an Evan McPherson 35-yard field goal with no time remaining to help defeat the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars 24-21 on Thursday.

After the game, Burrow spoke with NFL Network about his mindset going into that final 5:33 stretch (h/t Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network):

"I know they weren't going to be able to stop us. ... I told [Bengals head coach Zac Taylor], 'Put me in empty,'" Burrow said.

The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner finished 25-of-32 for 348 yards with two touchdowns. He threw for 253 yards in the second half alone, per ESPN Stats & Info (h/t ESPN's Ben Baby), the highest mark by a Bengal in the second half of a win since Carson Palmer in 2004.

It was a remarkable turnaround for the Bengals, who trailed 14-0 after a lethargic first half.

After that, the Bengals came to play, moving the ball with ease and scoring touchdowns on a pair of Burrow-to-C.J. Uzomah connections and a Joe Mixon run. The Bengals finished with 420 yards and had scoring drives of 69, 86, 75 and 73 yards.

They are 3-1 and need only one more victory to match their 2020 win total.

The Burrow-led offense has played a big part in the team's resurgence, which includes gutsy wins over the Minnesota Vikings (27-24 in overtime) and Jags in addition to a resounding victory over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers (24-10).

This year's team has responded well to pressure, which is something Burrow feels is different.

"We would've folded under the pressure tonight if this game was last year," he said (h/t NFL on CBS). "I'm just so proud of our guys."

The Bengals, now first in the AFC North, have a big test up ahead when they host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 10.