X

    Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Tucker, Headline Madden 22 Week 3 Player Ratings Update

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 1, 2021

    Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Cincinnati Bengals fans are likely to be pleased with the latest round of player ratings for Madden NFL 22.

    Following Cincinnati's 24-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, Ja'Marr Chase moved up from 76 to 77 and teammate Logan Wilson improved by two points overall to 78. 

    NFL @NFL

    Ja'Marr Chase can't stop scoring TDs so his <a href="https://twitter.com/EAMaddenNFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EAMaddenNFL</a> rating is going up. <a href="https://twitter.com/ochocinco?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ochocinco</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Real10jayy__?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Real10jayy__</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Bengals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bengals</a> <a href="https://t.co/mDSohBKj2z">pic.twitter.com/mDSohBKj2z</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Hey Logan Wilson... 2 INTs as a LB will boost your <a href="https://twitter.com/EAMaddenNFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EAMaddenNFL</a> rating every time 🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/ljw21?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ljw21</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ochocinco?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ochocinco</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Bengals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bengals</a> <a href="https://t.co/s45m1XVzSh">pic.twitter.com/s45m1XVzSh</a>

    Justin Tucker also received a significant boost—albeit for a limited time. After hitting a game-winning 66-yard field goal against the Detroit Lions, the Baltimore Ravens kicker was honored with the highest rating in the game.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Justin Tucker has his Madden rating boosted to 99 for a limited time after his 66-yard GW field goal vs. the Lions 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/vwvOTpFVjx">pic.twitter.com/vwvOTpFVjx</a>

    While it was only the preseason, Chase was making headlines for the wrong reasons as he didn't look great in games or in training camp. Any concern for the No. 5 overall pick appears to be premature since he has hauled in 11 passes for 220 yards and four touchdowns through three games. 

    The 6'1" wideout only had four receptions against the Steelers, but he made them count. He and Joe Burrow connected for a pair of touchdowns.

    Wilson, meanwhile, was a defensive standout at Heinz Field. He finished with 14 tackles and a pair of interceptions. The 2020 third-round pick is off to a blistering start.

    NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

    Logan Wilson is the first player since at least 2000 to have 30 tackles and 3 INT in the first three weeks of the season. <a href="https://t.co/Cl1fVf0t5T">pic.twitter.com/Cl1fVf0t5T</a>

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Another defender was rewarded for his effort in Week 3 as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy went from 82 to 83.

    Murphy intercepted Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Trevor Lawrence twice, running one pick to the end zone to put Arizona ahead 24-19 with 24 seconds left in the third quarter.

    Arizona Cardinals @AZCardinals

    AND 7 IN FOR 7!!!!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/byronmurphy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@byronmurphy</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RedSea?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RedSea</a> <a href="https://t.co/cpyH4gij7k">pic.twitter.com/cpyH4gij7k</a>

    The third-year defensive back was the NFC Defensive Player of the Week, the second time this season a Cardinals player received the honor after the league recognized Chandler Jones' five sacks in Week 1.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!