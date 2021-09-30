Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Tucker, Headline Madden 22 Week 3 Player Ratings Update

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals fans are likely to be pleased with the latest round of player ratings for Madden NFL 22.

Following Cincinnati's 24-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, Ja'Marr Chase moved up from 76 to 77 and teammate Logan Wilson improved by two points overall to 78.

Justin Tucker also received a significant boost—albeit for a limited time. After hitting a game-winning 66-yard field goal against the Detroit Lions, the Baltimore Ravens kicker was honored with the highest rating in the game.

While it was only the preseason, Chase was making headlines for the wrong reasons as he didn't look great in games or in training camp. Any concern for the No. 5 overall pick appears to be premature since he has hauled in 11 passes for 220 yards and four touchdowns through three games.

The 6'1" wideout only had four receptions against the Steelers, but he made them count. He and Joe Burrow connected for a pair of touchdowns.

Wilson, meanwhile, was a defensive standout at Heinz Field. He finished with 14 tackles and a pair of interceptions. The 2020 third-round pick is off to a blistering start.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Another defender was rewarded for his effort in Week 3 as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy went from 82 to 83.

Murphy intercepted Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Trevor Lawrence twice, running one pick to the end zone to put Arizona ahead 24-19 with 24 seconds left in the third quarter.

The third-year defensive back was the NFC Defensive Player of the Week, the second time this season a Cardinals player received the honor after the league recognized Chandler Jones' five sacks in Week 1.