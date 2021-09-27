Patriots' James White Reportedly Out Indefinitely After Hip Subluxation Injury

Elsa/Getty Images

New England Patriots running back James White suffered a subluxation of the hip in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

White was carted off the field with a hip injury during the Week 3 game. He will be out indefinitely with Rapoport projecting a stint on injured reserve

Prior to the latest injury, White had been fairly durable throughout his career. The Wisconsin product has appeared in at least 14 games in each of the prior six years.

The 29-year-old has three Super Bowl titles on his resume and is best known for his ability to make plays in the passing game.

White's 375 receiving yards in 2020 was his lowest total since he was a rookie in 2014. He had as many as 751 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches during the 2018 season and has 94 receiving yards on 12 catches this year.

While they don't have the same track record as pass-catching backs, look for the Patriots to throw more to Damien Harris and J.J. Taylor out of the backfield while White is sidelined.