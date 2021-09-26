Justin Fields Sacked 9 Times in 1st Career Start as Myles Garrett, Browns Crush Bears

AP Photo/David Dermer

The Cleveland Browns spoiled Justin Fields' first NFL start with a 26-6 win over the Chicago Bears.

The rookie was under pressure all game long as the Browns (2-1) totaled nine sacks in the win, including 4.5 by Myles Garrett. It helped keep Fields in check as he replaced the injured Andy Dalton, leading to a road loss at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday.

The Browns had a 418-47 advantage in total yards over the Bears (1-2), with Chicago finishing with just one net passing yard.

Kareem Hunt carried the Cleveland offense in Week 3, helping the squad pull away with a long touchdown run in the fourth quarter:

It led to Cleveland's second straight win to keep pace in the competitive AFC North.

Notable Performances

Justin Fields, QB, CHI: 6-of-20, 68 passing yards, 12 rushing yards

David Montgomery, RB, CHI: 34 rushing yards, 21 receiving yards

Allen Robinson, WR, CHI: 2 catches, 27 receiving yards

Baker Mayfield, QB, CLE: 19-of-31, 246 passing yards, 1 TD

Nick Chubb, RB, CLE: 84 rushing yards

Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE: 81 rushing yards, 74 receiving yards, 1 TD

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE: 5 catches, 77 receiving yards

Justin Fields Can't Handle Pressure in First Start

Bears fans have been calling for Fields to start at quarterback since the moment he was drafted, but the excitement waned in Week 3.

The main problem was a lack of protection, as the Bears offensive line was abused throughout the game:

Myles Garrett was a one-man wrecking crew for the Browns on Sunday:

It prevented Fields from getting into an early rhythm or even getting opportunities to throw the ball.

It wasn't any better in the second half as the quarterback struggled with his accuracy, completing only 30 percent of his passes in the game.

This likely wasn't what Fields or the Bears faithful were expecting, but the team must make serious adjustments before the next game.

Run Game Carries Browns to Victory

Baker Mayfield had the offense rolling throughout, throwing a key touchdown pass to Austin Hooper before the end of the half:

It was still the rushing attack that did most of the damage for Cleveland, totaling 215 yards at 5.1 per carry.

Hunt was especially impressive, totaling 155 yards from scrimmage in the win.

The return of Odell Beckham Jr. also gives the team another weapon in the passing attack.

Beckham had 77 receiving yards on five catches in his first game back since suffering a torn ACL last season, providing hope for the rest of the season as he gets back to full strength.

The overall production helped the Browns continually move the chains, as they picked up 26 first downs with seven drives that lasted at least seven plays.

There is still room to improve, especially in terms of finishing drives. The Browns began the game with two failed fourth-down conversions on the first two possessions.

When the Browns weren't stopped on fourth down, they were forced to settle for field goals.

It led to a low-scoring affair that was much closer than it should have been in the fourth quarter. If Cleveland wants to take the next step toward Super Bowl contention, the offense must get into the end zone at a much higher rate.

There is still little reason to complain after what turned out to be an easy win.

What's Next?

The Browns will have another NFC North matchup next Sunday with a road game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Bears will return home in Week 4 for a divisional battle against the Detroit Lions.