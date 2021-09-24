Giannis Says LeBron James Remains NBA's Best Player: 'I Like Being a Hunter'

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo may be coming off an all-time performance to win an NBA championship, but he still has work to do to catch the league's best players.

At least in his eyes.

That is what the Milwaukee Bucks star said during an interview with the Greek television channel COSMOTE TV (h/t Harris Stavrou of Sport24): "I like being a hunter. I am not the best player in the world. I am telling you, I am not! KD, LeBron, Kawhi, Luka, Curry, AD might be. I am not. I am still hunting the All-Time Greats. LeBron is still the best player in the world."

There is no arguing that LeBron James has a better resume than Antetokounmpo. In fact, fans can count on one hand the list of players who arguably have a better all-time resume than James.

Yet the King will turn 37 years old this season and just lost in the first round of the playoffs with the Los Angeles Lakers. Antetokounmpo steamrolled his way to his first title, is just 26 years old and proved to be unguardable while leading the Bucks in the biggest moments.

The two-time MVP finished with 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks while shooting 16-of-25 from the field and 17-of-19 from the free-throw line in Milwaukee's closeout win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

If that version of Antetokounmpo shows up throughout the season, it will be difficult to crown anyone else as the best player.