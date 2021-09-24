NHL Memo: 30 Teams Expected to Host Capacity Crowds for 2021-22 Season

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Thirty of 32 NHL teams will be able to operate at 100 percent capacity this season, per an NHL memo regarding teams' COVID-19 policies for the 2021-22 season. The lone exceptions are the Bell Centre (home of the Montreal Canadiens) and Rogers Arena (the Vancouver Canucks' home arena).

Per Eric Engels of Sportsnet, 10 of 32 arenas will require proof of vaccination for entry. Eight arenas will need proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

The remaining 14 teams are not listed as requiring proof, but as ESPN's Greg Wyshynski noted, some franchises have not yet solidified their COVID-19 policies for this season.

Engels provided a more specific team-by-team breakdown:

In addition, 21 of the 32 arenas will require all fans to wear masks. Twenty-five of 32 teams will mandate children 12-and-under to wear masks.

Engels also added the list of teams who are not requiring fans to wear masks: the Arizona Coyotes, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning.

As of now, the Toronto Maple Leafs are operating at 50 percent capacity, per Chris Johnston of the Toronto Star, but the league expects the team to allow for sellout crowds before this season ends.