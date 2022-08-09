Reds' Mike Moustakas, Jonathan India Exit vs. Mets with Injuries

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Reds' infield depth continued to be tested Monday night, as both third baseman Mike Moustakas (left calf) and second baseman Jonathan India (right hamstring) exited the team’s contest against the New York Mets after the top of the fourth because of injuries.

Nick Senzel moved from center field to third base following the injuries, with Albert Almora Jr. entering the game to play center and Matt Reynolds taking over at second.

Those injuries come after infielder Kyle Farmer was scratched from the lineup with neck stiffness.

In the event Farmer is unavailable to play Monday, catcher Austin Romine would be the only position player available on the bench.

The 2021 season was an injury-plagued mess for Moustakas, who was limited to just 62 games. He missed nearly three months with a heel injury he suffered in May and then went back on the injured list in September with plantar fasciitis.

The three-time All-Star has not been able to find his former pop at the plate to this point in the season. He's hit .197/.287/.325 with six home runs and 21 runs batted in through 72 appearances on the season.

India, the reigning National League Rookie of the Year, entered Monday’s game hitting .251/.312/.400 with seven home runs and 24 RBI in 55 games.

The 25-year-old got off to a slow start, slashing .231/.290/.346 during the first half of the season. He had picked it up in recent weeks, though, hitting /.305/.369/.542 to this point in the second half.

India previously missed more than a month earlier this year because of a right hamstring injury.

Cincinnati will have to piece together lineups should Moustakas or India miss time. Along with Monday's injuries, the team recently traded away outfielders Tommy Pham and Tyler Naquin as well as infielder Brandon Drury.

After getting off to a 3-22 start this season, the Reds have gone 41-41 over their last 82 games, which elevated them to third place in the NL Central.