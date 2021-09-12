Urban Meyer's 'Temper' Reportedly Rubbed Jaguars Players, Coaches 'the Wrong Way'

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File

Even before Urban Meyer makes his regular-season debut as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, there are question marks about his transition to the NFL.

The longtime college coach is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with this level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

"He has everyone looking over their shoulders already," a source told La Canfora. "He becomes unhinged way too easily, and he doesn't know how to handle losing, even in the preseason. He loses it and wants to take over the drills himself. It's not good."

Meyer is entering his first season coaching in the NFL after spending more than 30 years at the NCAA level, notably leading both Florida and Ohio State to national championships.

The coaching staff offered a mix of those from the college game—including assistant head coach Charlie Strong—and people with extensive NFL experience, such as offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.

Unfortunately for the Jags, there is a disconnect between coaches from the different backgrounds, per La Canfora.

Meyer has also "lashed out at his staff" and even questioned their job security before the start of the regular season. The coach reportedly took the preseason very seriously, with the squad struggling to a 1-2 record in the exhibition games.

"You can't freak out about preseason games and belittle your coaches—on a staff you handpicked—every time things don't go your way," a second source said. "It's not going to work here."

Even with 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence under center, turning things around in Jacksonville was always going to be an uphill battle for Meyer. The team went 1-15 last season and has just one playoff appearance in the past 13 years.

If the Jaguars struggle again in 2021, it could lead to significant question marks throughout the coaching staff.