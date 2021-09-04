Sloane Stephens Shares Photos of Threatening Messages on IG After US Open Loss

KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

Sloane Stephens shared racist, sexist and threatening messages she received following her third-round loss to Angelique Kerber at the U.S. Open on Friday night.

On her Instagram story, Stephens said she received more than 2,000 messages of "abuse/anger from people upset about yesterday's result" and posted a few of them (warning: contains graphic language):

"This isn't talked about enough, but it really freaking sucks," Stephens wrote on the post.

Friday's match lasted nearly two hours, with Kerber winning the final two sets after Stephens took the opener 7-5.

The 28-year-old has had a tumultuous year, starting in January when she announced her grandmother and aunt both died from COVID-19 within two weeks of each other. She announced on Jan. 19 her grandfather died, though his cause of death wasn't specified.

At the time of her grandfather's death, Stephens was already in Australia in quarantine to prepare for the Australian Open. She played in the tournament, losing her first-round match to Yulia Putintseva.

Stephens wrote at the end of the post that she was "choosing positive vibes over negative ones."

"Disappointing loss yesterday, but I’m heading in the right direction. Honestly, so much to be proud of! Been fighting battles all year and haven’t backed down yet. Never stop fighting! You win or you learn, but you never lose," she wrote in a post on Instagram today.