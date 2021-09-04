Naomi Osaka Says She's Stepping Away from Tennis 'For a While' After US Open Loss

Elsa/Getty Images

Tennis star Naomi Osaka announced she'll likely step away from the sport for a bit following Friday's third-round loss to Leylah Fernandez at the U.S. Open 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-4.

"I honestly don't know when I'm going to play my next tennis match," Osaka told reporters. "I think I'm going to take a break from playing for a while."

The match was uncharacteristic of Osaka in a number of ways. Usually more reserved on the court, Osaka said her temper boiled over Friday. It was noticeable as the 23-year-old star couldn't hide her frustration, throwing her racket on multiple occasions and struggling to regain her composure.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.