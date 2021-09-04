Naomi Osaka Says She's Stepping Away from Tennis 'For a While' After US Open Loss

Naomi Osaka Says She's Stepping Away from Tennis 'For a While' After US Open LossSeptember 4, 2021
Tennis star Naomi Osaka announced she'll likely step away from the sport for a bit following Friday's third-round loss to Leylah Fernandez at the U.S. Open 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-4.
"I honestly don't know when I'm going to play my next tennis match," Osaka told reporters. "I think I'm going to take a break from playing for a while."
The match was uncharacteristic of Osaka in a number of ways. Usually more reserved on the court, Osaka said her temper boiled over Friday. It was noticeable as the 23-year-old star couldn't hide her frustration, throwing her racket on multiple occasions and struggling to regain her composure.
The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast
Naomi Osaka: “I feel like when I win I don’t feel happy, I feel relief. And when I lose I feel very sad. And I don’t think that’s normal.”<br><br>Then, through tears, says she will take a break from tennis and isn’t sure when she’ll play next. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a>
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.