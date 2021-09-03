Carlos Alcaraz Stuns No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in 5-Set Thriller at US Open

Al Bello/Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz, an 18-year-old from Spain, upset No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round of the U.S. Open in a thrilling, four-hour match that saw him easily win over the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Alcaraz won 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(2), 0-6, 7-6(5).

"I think without this crowd I wouldn't have the possibility to win the match," Alcaraz said on the ESPN broadcast after the win. "I was down at the beginning of the fourth set, so thank you to you, the crowd. ... This victory means a lot to me. The best match of my career. A dream come true."

Alcaraz isn't exaggerating. Before Friday, he'd never made it past the third round in any Grand Slam. He entered his matchup with Tsitsipas ranked No. 55 in the world. That is sure to jump up as he continues to prove himself in Queens, New York.

En route to defeating Tsitsipas, Alcaraz took down No. 26 Cameron Norrie (6-4, 6-4, 6-3) and Arthur Rinderknech (7-6(6), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4).

While the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium was already growing frustrated with Tsitsipas because of constant bathroom breaks during play, the teenager from Spain gave them someone to root for rather than against.

As Alcaraz continued to wear down Tsitsipas, the crowd continued to grow louder and louder, willing him to the finish. Alcaraz won 64 percent of his first serves, 6-of-13 break points, both tiebreakers and 57 receiving points.

It was a veteran performance from a player who has never been on this stage before.

Now he looks like a U.S. Open mainstay.

Alcaraz will continue his run through the men's singles bracket with a fourth-round matchup against Germany's Peter Gojowczyk on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.