    Jake Paul Wears Shorts Featuring LED Lights for Tyron Woodley Fight

    Blake SchusterContributor IAugust 30, 2021

    Jason Miller/Getty Images

    Jake Paul stepped into the ring against Tyron Woodley for their much-hyped bout with shorts that drew as much attention as the YouTuber's fighting skills.

    Paul walked out wearing trunks featuring LED lights flashing his name.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Jake Paul has LED lights on his boxing trunks.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PaulWoodley?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PaulWoodley</a> <a href="https://t.co/M7BkpZ2WtN">pic.twitter.com/M7BkpZ2WtN</a>

    SHOWTIME Boxing @ShowtimeBoxing

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/jakepaul?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jakepaul</a> trunks 👀<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PaulWoodley?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PaulWoodley</a> up next on SHO PPV: <a href="https://t.co/R41QMso6Iu">https://t.co/R41QMso6Iu</a> <a href="https://t.co/VozaILkqZ3">pic.twitter.com/VozaILkqZ3</a>

    It's certainly a choice.

    It's not surprising Paul would go with an unconventional look for his shorts. The Cleveland native is used to making himself the center of attention. He made sure that would remain the case no matter the outcome Sunday thanks to his wardrobe.

    As Paul attempts to make it as a legitimate professional boxer, it's clear he's bringing his typical extravagance along for the ride.

