Jake Paul Wears Shorts Featuring LED Lights for Tyron Woodley Fight

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Jake Paul stepped into the ring against Tyron Woodley for their much-hyped bout with shorts that drew as much attention as the YouTuber's fighting skills.

Paul walked out wearing trunks featuring LED lights flashing his name.

It's certainly a choice.

It's not surprising Paul would go with an unconventional look for his shorts. The Cleveland native is used to making himself the center of attention. He made sure that would remain the case no matter the outcome Sunday thanks to his wardrobe.

As Paul attempts to make it as a legitimate professional boxer, it's clear he's bringing his typical extravagance along for the ride.