Former Bruins Player Jimmy Hayes Dies at Age 31

Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images

Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes has died at the age of 31, his alma mater Boston College announced Monday.

The Boston Globe's Matt Porter and John R. Ellement reported police and first responders pronounced Hayes dead at his home in Milton, Massachusetts, on Monday morning. His cause of death remains unknown but "is not considered suspicious," per Porter and Ellement.

The Toronto Maple Leafs selected Hayes in the second round of the 2008 NHL draft, and he played for the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils and his hometown team, the Boston Bruins.

Hayes played three seasons for the Golden Eagles and helped them win a national championship in 2010. His 35 points that season were fifth on the team.

The Dorchester, Massachusetts, native made his NHL debut on Dec. 30, 2011, as a member of the Blackhawks.

Over seven seasons in the league, Hayes had 54 goals and 55 assists in 334 appearances. His most productive campaign came in 2014-15 as a member of the Panthers, when he scored 19 goals and assisted on 16 more.

Hayes' last NHL game was with the Devils on April 7, 2018.

His younger brother, Kevin, is an alternate captain for the Philadelphia Flyers.